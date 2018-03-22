REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Gold Coast, explored

1164 N Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental near Rush and Division in Gold Coast look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Rush & Division via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1164 N Dearborn St., #213




First up is this studio apartment, situated at 1164 N Dearborn St., listed at $1,135 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, ample closet space, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

25 E Delaware Pl.




Then there's this apartment at 25 E Delaware Pl., listed for $1,225 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

21 E Chestnut St., #12f



Listed at $1,350 / month, this studio apartment is located at 21 E Chestnut St.

Tenants can expect the unit to include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, large windows and wooden kitchen cabinets. The building features a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person, on-site management and a rooftop lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1130 N Dearborn St.




This studio apartment, situated at 1130 N Dearborn St., is listed for $1,366 / month.

In the unit, expect central heating, carpeting, bay windows and an oven. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Cats are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

55 W Chestnut St., #1s




Over at 55 W Chestnut St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,591 / month.

In this unit, you can expect carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample natural light and granite countertops. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a hot tub, a newly renovated fitness center and a game room. Cats and dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

807 N Wabash Ave., #4e




Finally, listed at $1,620 / month is this 708-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 807 N Wabash Ave.

In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a roof deck. Pets are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

