  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Portage Park, explored

3451 N Laramie Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Portage Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Portage Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5600 W Leland Ave.




Listed at $795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5600 West Leland Ave., is 27.4 percent less than the $1,095 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Portage Park.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings and generous storage space. Cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

3451 N Laramie Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment, situated at 3451 N Laramie Ave., is listed for $895 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4350 N Cicero Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4350 North Cicero Ave., which is going for $985 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the sun-drenched unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What Does $1,300 Rent You In Chicago, Today?
What does $1,500 rent you in Ukrainian Village, today?
How to stage a home for the spring sales market
Daily Herald: Did Lincoln sleep here?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Joliet bar owner speaks after shooting kills bartender, wounds son
Erika Harold speaks out about controversial gay foster parenting comment
Jeanne Ives takes last punches against Gov. Rauner ahead of primary election
City announces new restaurant complex on Chicago riverfront
Loyola ends NCAA tournament drought with bracket spot in 2018
Show More
Metra repairs limit Milwaukee North Line service starting in April
Residents can vote on 'ultimate guide' to Chicago for Amazon pitch
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Dolton gas station shooting under investigation
Package bombs in Austin likely connected, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos