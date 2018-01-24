REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Streeterville, explored

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Streeterville look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

211 E Delaware Pl.




Listed at $1,395/month, this studio apartment, located at 211 E Delaware Pl., is 12.8 percent less than the $1,600/month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.

The building offers a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a doorman. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher stainless steel appliances.

Cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

230 E Ontario St., #1203




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 230 E Ontario St., is listed for $1,400/month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a doorman, storage space and an elevator. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

253 E Delaware Pl., #11h




Here's a studio apartment at 253 E Delaware Pl., which is going for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space, a doorman, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, and ample natural lighting.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the full listing here.)

900 N Lake Shore Dr., #1501




Then there's this apartment at 900 N Lake Shore Dr., listed at $1,450/month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry, a doorman, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)

233 E Erie St., #180




Listed at $1,450/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 233 E Erie St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)

445 East Ohio St., #23C




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 445 East Ohio St., is listed for $1,450/month. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.

Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a residents lounge, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)

450 East Erie St.




Over at 450 East Erie St. (at 333 E Ontario St.), there's this 555-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,492/month.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, garden access, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and high ceilings.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a roof deck and a residents lounge.(View the listing here.)
---

