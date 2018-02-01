REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, explored

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,897 (compared to a $1,450 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1130 South Michigan Ave., #S




Listed at $1,351 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1130 South Michigan Ave., is 18.1 percent less than the $1,650 / month median rent for a studio in the Loop. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, a roof deck and outdoor space.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (See the complete listing here.)

800 S Wells St., #1450




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 800 S Wells St., is listed for $1,375 / month. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, granite countertops and a large closet.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management, storage space and a doorman. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

431 S Dearborn St., #304




Here's a studio apartment at 431 S Dearborn St., which is going for $1,450 / month. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry, storage, a doorman and on-site management. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

63 East Lake St., #s1




Then there's this apartment at 63 East Lake St., listed at $1,500 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, a residents lounge, secured entry, a movie room and on-site management. (See the listing here.)

175 North Harbor Dr.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 175 North Harbor Dr. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry.

In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)

1017 South Clark St.



And here's a studio apartment at 1017 South Clark St., which, with 537-square-feet, is going for $1,572 / month.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

1001 South State St.




Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1001 South State St. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a residents lounge.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
