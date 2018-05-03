The cheapest apartment rentals in the West Loop

So how does the low-end pricing on a West Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
500 W. Madison St., #04-3505
Listed at $1,455/month, this apartment, located at 500 W. Madison St. (at North Canal & West Madison streets), is 16.0 percent less than the $1,733/month median rent for a studio in the West Loop.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a spacious closet, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
922 W. Washington Blvd.
Then there's this apartment at 922 W. Washington Blvd., listed at $1,690/month.
In the unit, look for a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a business center, outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck.
1032 W. Van Buren St.
Listed at $1,700/month, this apartment is located at 1032 W. Van Buren St.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
353 N. Desplaines St.
This apartment, situated at 353 N. Desplaines St., is listed for $1,710/month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and large windows. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and a door person.
1500 W. Monroe St., #212
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1500 W. Monroe St. (at North Canal Street & North Milwaukee Avenue), which is going for $1,725/month.
The building features garage parking and a door person. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats are welcome.
