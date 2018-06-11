The priciest real estate rentals in Chicago

We combed through local listings in Chicago via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most glamorous listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
77 E. Walton St., #24B (Streeterville)
Here's this impressive apartment situated at 77 E. Walton St. in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This living space is currently listed at an astounding $15,000/month.
In the luxurious apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space and concierge service. Dogs too can reside in this luxurious villa.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2 W. Delaware Place, #1702-03 (Near North)
Next, take a look at this impressive apartment situated at 2 W. Delaware Place in the Near North neighborhood. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is currently listed at an astonishing $14,714/month.
In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, two balconies, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, a door person and a residents lounge. Pets too can reside in this luxurious abode.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
8 E. Huron St., #2301 (Near North)
And last, here's this monstrous apartment situated at 8 E. Huron St. in the Near North neighborhood. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently going for a mind-numbing $14,495/month. Why so high-priced?
The penthouse features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a wine fridge . The building has garage parking, a roof deck, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this opulent house.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
