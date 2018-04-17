Tribune Tower owners unveil plans for Chicago's 2nd-tallest skyscraper

The owners of Chicago's Tribune Tower have unveiled plans to build a skyscraper next to the neo-Gothic building that would be the city's second tallest.Chicago-based Golub & Co. and CIM Group of Los Angeles on Monday announced a plan to convert the home of the Chicago Tribune into residential condominiums and retail space. Next door to it they propose a 1,422-foot high-rise with 700 residences and 200 hotel rooms.The Chicago Tribune will move from Tribune Tower in June. CIM Group and Golub purchased the building in 2016 for $240 million.The first phase of the more than $1 billion project calls for 163 condominiums at Tribune Tower, to be occupied in 2020. Construction on the new tower is tentatively scheduled to start in 2019.