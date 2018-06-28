REAL ESTATE

Washington Park high rise residents complain about mold, leaky windows

EMBED </>More Videos

Complaints of mold and leaky windows have been made by some tenants of a South Side apartment building. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Complaints of mold and leaky windows have been made by some tenants of a South Side apartment building.

They are residents of St. Edmund's Village high rise in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The residents are demanding answers after claims that maintenance crews removed seven bags of mold from tenant Carly Moser's apartment. She claims her 5-year old daughter was taken to the hospital with a respiratory condition.

The management company says they hope to sell the building to the new owners by October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatemoldapartmenthousingWashington ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Evanston
Wiener's Circle could be leaving Lincoln Park
What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?
What will $1,300 rent you in the Chicago Metro area, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Maryland shooting kills 5 at Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis
Milo Yiannopoulos says he was joking about 'gunning down journalists'
Man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Archer Heights garage
US judge orders immediate release of 9-year-old Brazilian boy to mom seeking asylum
Red Line service delayed after worker falls on tracks
Free concert highlights refugees' contributions to Chicago
FDA may soon approve a one-day flu pill
Pilsen named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world
Show More
Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84
Gary woman found dead after fire
Family of Quintonio LeGrier considers further litigation after judge rejects damages
Fire safety experts warn of fireworks hazards during 4th of July holiday
More News