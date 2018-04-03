What does $1,200 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Chicago if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4970 N Marine Dr., #1029 (Uptown)
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 4970 N Marine Dr. and listed for $1,200 / month.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a dishwasher and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
5415 N Sheridan Rd., #2307 (Edgewater)
Here's a studio apartment at 5415 N Sheridan Rd. that's also going for $1,200 / month.
In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large windows and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
5225 N Ashland Ave., #2d (Andersonville)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 5225 N Ashland Ave. and listed for $1,200 / month.
Tenants can expect to find hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, a kitchen island, a dishwasher and wooden cabinets. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
2029 W 21st Pl., #3 (Lower West Side)
Located at 2029 W 21st Pl., here's a 1,000-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a deck. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2033 W 19th St., #2f (Lower West Side)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2033 W 19th St.
In the unit, tenants can expect to find hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, ample natural light and closet space. The building features on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
2065 S Indiana Ave., #1005 (Douglas)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2065 S Indiana Ave., that's listed at $1,200 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, wooden cabinets and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
5051 N Kenmore Ave., #408 (Uptown)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5051 N Kenmore Ave. that's going for $1,200 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, air conditioning, granite countertops, in-unit laundry, built-in shelves and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here, though breed restrictions do apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2125 W 18th Pl., #2f (Lower West Side)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 2125 W 18th Pl. and listed for $1,200 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, closet space, large windows and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2205 W Highland Ave., #1n (West Ridge)
Located at 2205 W Highland Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200 / month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, ample closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
