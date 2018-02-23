REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Chicago, today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Chicago with a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1625 West Rascher Ave., #G (Andersonville)




Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1625 West Rascher Ave. It's listed for $1,300 / month. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5756 N Campbell Ave., #2 (West Ridge)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 5756 N Campbell Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2322 N Commonwealth Ave., #208 (Lincoln Park)




Located at 2322 N Commonwealth Ave., here's a 690-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month. In the unit, look for carpeting, central heating and plenty of natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3449 Elaine Pl., #310 (Lake View)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Pl. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and bike storage. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2454 West Estes Ave., ##1 (West Ridge)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop located at 2454 West Estes Ave. It's on the market for $1,300 / month. In the furnished coop, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include secured entry and storage space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
