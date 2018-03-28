REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,300 Rent You In Douglas, Today?

3001 S Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Douglas?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3001 S Michigan Ave., #2104




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3001 S Michigan Ave.

In the unit, you'll find carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample closet space, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2065 S Indiana Ave., #1005




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2065 S Indiana Ave., listed at $1,200 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden cabinets. The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, garage parking and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

601 E 32nd St., #905



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 601 E 32nd St. that's also going for $1,200 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a door person, a swimming pool and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
See inside 'Harry Potter House' listed for $2.9M
Former Bear Julius Peppers sells Highland Park mansion
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Uptown, Chicago
Renting In Avondale: What Will $1,300 Get You?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Blagojevich SCOTUS conference set for April
Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project
Inspired by film, woman buys billboard against alleged abuser
Labrador retriever tops list of Chicago's most popular dog
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Show More
PHOTOS: Statue by NU professor unveiled in London's Trafalgar Square
You can now buy a car from Walmart
Police: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Little Village
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos