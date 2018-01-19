REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,300 / month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2201 West Eastwood Ave.




Listed at $1,295 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2201 West Eastwood Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, secured entry, and easy access to the Brown line.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

5062 N Wolcott Ave., #E3



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 5062 N Wolcott Ave. It's also listed for $1,295 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, storage space, and outdoor space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4617 North Hamilton Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4617 North Hamilton Ave., which is going for $1,275 / month.

In the unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the full listing here.)
---

