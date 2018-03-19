What does $1,300 rent you in Rogers Park, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
7526 N Seeley Ave., #202
Listed at $1,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 7526 N Seeley Ave.
In this apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
7728 N Ashland Ave., #2d
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 500-square-foot apartment, located at 7728 N Ashland Ave. and listed for $1,275 / month.
Tenants will find this unit features hardwood floors, a fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, high ceilings, central air conditioning and heat, exposed brick, ample closet space and bay windows. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1460 W Fargo Ave., #G9
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1460 W Fargo Ave. that's going for $1,250 / month.
This spacious apartment includes hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace and wooden kitchen cabinets. You'll find the building features a fitness room. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6415 N Sheridan Rd., #1003
Located at 6415 N Sheridan Rd., here's a 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,248 / month.
In this bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ample closet space, ceiling fans, built-in air conditioning units and granite kitchen countertops. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
