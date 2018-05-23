What does $1,400 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
5132 S. Kimbark Ave., #1w (Hyde Park)
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 5132 S. Kimbark Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and a swimming pool. The condo features hardwood floors, closet space, exposed brick, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6030 N. Sheridan Road, #2108 (Edgewater Beach)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 6030 N. Sheridan Road. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
The building boasts a fitness center, assigned parking and a door person. In the unit, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, stainless steel appliances, large windows and a breakfast bar. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
3549 N. Seeley Ave., #2 (Roscoe Village)
Here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3549 N. Seeley Ave. that's going for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, ample cabinet space, a ceiling fan and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
2626 N. Lakeview Ave., #206 (Park West)
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2626 N. Lakeview Ave.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and a door person. In the studio, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a small breakfast nook and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2102 W. Ainslie St. (Lincoln Square)
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2102 W. Ainslie St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious closet, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
