What does $1,400 rent you in Evanston, today?

2454 Prairie Ave., #1D
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2454 Prairie Ave., #1D. It's listed for $1,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a patio. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and has a few nearby public transportation options.
807 Judson Ave., #1E (Main-Chicago)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 807 Judson Ave., #1E. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and has some transit options.
860 Hinman Ave., #516
Located at 860 Hinman Ave., #516, here's a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,395/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
507 Sherman Ave.
Listed at $1,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 507 Sherman Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, storage space and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and has good transit options.
534 Hinman Ave., #54-1W
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 534 Hinman Ave., #54-1W. It's listed for $1,325/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
