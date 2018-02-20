REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,500 Rent You In River North, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in River North?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

253 West Delaware Pl., #21a




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 253 West Delaware Pl. In the condo, you can anticipate air conditioning, carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops and two large closets. The building features a roof deck, a fitness center, a doorman, an elevator and secured entry.

Pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

400 N LaSalle Dr., #2906




Next, there's this studio apartment over at 400 N LaSalle Dr. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

300 North State St., #4327




Located at 300 North State St., here's a 500-square-foot studio condo that's listed for $1,400/ month. In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, carpeted floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, storage space and secured entry. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

