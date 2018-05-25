REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

1435 N. Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Gold Coast is currently hovering around $1,700.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1 E. Scott St., #1107




Listed at $1,500/month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 1 E. Scott St.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and a door person. The unit features carpeted floors, central heating, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1435 N. Dearborn St., #C4



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1435 N. Dearborn St. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, closet space and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1347 N. Dearborn St., #206




Check out this studio apartment that's located at 1347 N. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and large windows. The building has on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

21 W. Goethe St., #17D



Also listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 21 W. Goethe St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1430 N. Dearborn Parkway, #202




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1430 N. Dearborn Parkway that's going for $1,425/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
