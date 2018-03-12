  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
What does $1,500 rent you in Ukrainian Village, today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ukrainian Village? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2106 W Thomas St., #1




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2106 W Thomas St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, ceiling fans, generous closet space, a deck and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1121 N Campbell Ave., #1



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1121 North Campbell Ave. It's listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2125 W Division St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2125 West Division St. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
