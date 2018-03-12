What does $1,500 rent you in Ukrainian Village, today?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
2106 W Thomas St., #1
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2106 W Thomas St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, ceiling fans, generous closet space, a deck and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1121 N Campbell Ave., #1
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1121 North Campbell Ave. It's listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2125 W Division St., #2
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2125 West Division St. that's going for $1,450 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.