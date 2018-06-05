What does $1,600 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3400 N. Greenview Ave., #3n (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3400 N. Greenview Ave.
Storage is offered as a building amenity. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops and a deck. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
715 W. Diversey Parkway, #11 (Lakeview East)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 715 W. Diversey Parkway. It's also listed for $1,600/month.
The building boasts assigned parking. In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
655 W. Irving Park Road, #2713 (Lakeview)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 655 W. Irving Park Road that's going for $1,600/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and a door person. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1355 N. Ashland Ave., #3(Noble Square)
Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1355 N. Ashland Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.
Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Feline companions are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
550 W. Surf St., #002 (Lakeview East)
Lastly, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 550 W. Surf St. It's listed for $1,600/month.
The residence features hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Storage space is offered as a building amenity.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
