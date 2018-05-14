REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

2754 N. Hampden Court | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2754 N. Hampden Court, #1003 (Park West)




Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2754 N. Hampden Court.

The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

222 N. Columbus Drive (Loop)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 222 N. Columbus Drive. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a business center, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a spacious closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2943 N. Lincoln Ave., #109 (Lakeview)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 2943 N. Lincoln Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, granite countertops, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1010 (Old Town)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1255 N. Sandburg Terrace. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2336 N. Commonwealth Ave., #406 (Lincoln Park)




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing over at 2336 N. Commonwealth Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 900-square-feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and new kitchen appliances. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
