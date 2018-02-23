REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Chicago, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

2650 N Lakeview Ave., #406 (Lincoln Park)




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2650 N Lakeview Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1407 S Michigan Ave., #619 (Near South Side)




Next, there's this studio single-family home located at 1407 S Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 561-square-feet of space. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

401 E Ontario St., #2908 (Streeterville)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 401 E Ontario St. that's going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1503 S State St., #607 (Near South Side)




Next, check out this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1503 S State St. It's listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a patio. The building has garage parking and an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1521 West Chestnut St., #3 (West Town)



Listed at $1,800 / month, this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1521 West Chestnut St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1600 North Wells St., #30111 (Old Town)




Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1600 North Wells St. It's listed for $1,800 / month for its 1,000-square-feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a residents lounge.

In the unit, there are both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
