REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in the Gold Coast, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gold Coast?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1425 North Dearborn St., #A2




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1425 North Dearborn St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, ample natural light, on-site laundry and tons of closet space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1216 North Dearborn St., #B1 Ml




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1216 North Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace, ample closet space and maple kitchen cabinets. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1354 North Astor St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1354 North Astor St., which is going for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a doorman, on-site parking and an elevator.

Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1 E Scott St., #1510



Located at 1 E Scott St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and a mix of carpet and hardwood floors . Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management.

Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Streeterville, explored
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Rogers Park, Chicago
Renting In Edgewater: What Will $1,300 Get You?
Schaumburg ranked as best place to live in Illinois by Money magazine
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during robbery in Belmont Cragin ID'd
Video released of bar fight allegedly involving off-duty CPD officer
Chicago teen makes U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team
Police charge 2 students in suicide of 12-year-old classmate
Black ice causes more than 130 crashes on Chicago area expressways
Police investigate string of muggings in Old Town
Black doctor from Evanston upset after mistaken for robbery suspect
Larry Nassar sentenced to 40-175 years for assaulting gymnasts; MSU president resigns
Show More
Trump open to letting Dreamers 'morph into' citizens
Baseball Hall of Fame adds four new members
Toys R Us closing 8 Chicago area stores
VIDEO: Wild chase ends in high-speed crash in AZ
New US Attorney in Chicago plans to prioritize public corruption, violent crime
More News
Photos
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
Hinsdale McDonald's celebrates longtime customer's 100th birthday
More Photos