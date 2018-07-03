What will $1,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Chicago if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
632 W. Arlington Place, #8 (Park West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 632 W. Arlington Place, #8.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a ceiling fan, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
3230 N. Clark St., #1S (Lakeview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3230 N. Clark St., #1S. It's also listed for $1,200/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
3081 S. Lock St. (Bridgeport)
Located at 3081 S. Lock St., here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N-C (Montclare)
This 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6775 W. Wrightwood Ave., #3N-C. It's listed for $1,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and ceiling fans. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Up to two cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1733 W. 19th St., #3s (Heart Of Chicago)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1733 W. 19th St., #3s.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
