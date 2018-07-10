What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Evanston if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
124 Callan Ave.
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 124 Callan Ave.
The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and boasts excellent transit options.
800 Custer Ave.
Here's a 600-square-foot studio at 800 Custer Ave. that's going for $1,150/month.
Amenities offered in the building include storage space, on-site laundry, bike storage and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Heat, water and gas are included in the price of rent. Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
930-36 Judson Ave.
Located at 930-36 Judson Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,130/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, a decorative fireplace and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, extra storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has some transit options.
923 Hinman Ave.
Listed at $1,125/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 923 Hinman Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Heat and water are also included in the price of rent. Bark alert: dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.
