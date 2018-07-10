REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?

800 Custer Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Evanston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Evanston if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

124 Callan Ave.





Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 124 Callan Ave.

The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

800 Custer Ave.




Here's a 600-square-foot studio at 800 Custer Ave. that's going for $1,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include storage space, on-site laundry, bike storage and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Heat, water and gas are included in the price of rent. Cats will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

930-36 Judson Ave.




Located at 930-36 Judson Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,130/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, a decorative fireplace and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, extra storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

923 Hinman Ave.




Listed at $1,125/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 923 Hinman Ave.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Heat and water are also included in the price of rent. Bark alert: dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
