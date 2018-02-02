  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,300 Rent You In Boystown, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

3449 Elaine Place, #310




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

732 West Aldine Ave.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 732 West Aldine Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, on-site laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

740 West Addison St., #E1




Located at 740 West Addison St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,295/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, on-site laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Bucktown, Chicago
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, explored
What does $1,800 rent you in Old Town, today?
What will $2,200 rent you in Lakeview, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Would-be victim tackles carjacker in Streeterville
Angry customers say they were 'taken for granted' by kitchen contractor
Couple charged with selling teen girl for sex to Elgin family
Jeanne Ives 'Thank You' ad stirs controversy
Police warn of child porn video being shared on Facebook
Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter charged
Chicago Weather: Brutal cold moves in ahead of weekend snow
Batavia W-2s compromised by phishing email
Show More
Memo: Chicagoan Papadopoulos sparked FBI Russia investigation
Retired service dog rescued from icy pond
Lane Bryant mass murder victims remembered on 10th anniversary
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
Woman, 84, carjacked in Evanston
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos