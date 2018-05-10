What will $1,300 rent you in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1625 W. Rascher Ave., #G (Andersonville)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1625 W. Rascher Ave. It's listed for $1,300/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and outdoor space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
3340 S. Carpenter St., #2f (Bridgeport)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3340 S. Carpenter St. that's also going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
3438 N. Seminary Ave., #1 (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3438 N. Seminary Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a deck, French doors, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
6401 N. Sheridan Road (Rogers Park)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6401 N. Sheridan Road. It's listed for $1,300/month.
Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site management, a residents lounge, on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and a door person.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
