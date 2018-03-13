REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Printers Row, right now?

780 S Federal St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Printers Row? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

780 S Federal St., #802




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 780 South Federal St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, great closet space and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and a fitness center.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

899 S Plymouth Ct., #1101



Here's a 650-square-foot studio apartment at 899 S Plymouth Ct. that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the north-facing unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in shelving, stainless steel appliances, a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, bay windows and great natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
