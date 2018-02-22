What will $1,500 rent you in Chicago, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
3710 North Sheffield Ave. (Wrigleyville)
There's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 3710 North Sheffield Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, there are both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4250 N Marine Dr., #2214 (Uptown)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4250 N Marine Dr. that's also going for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
4343 N Clarendon Ave., #1607 (Uptown)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4343 N Clarendon Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, abundant closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (Gold Coast)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1335 North Lake Shore Dr. (at Ritchie Ct. & E Banks St.). In the apartment, you can anticipate central heating, carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
1410 N Ashland Ave., #1 (Wicker Park)
Lastly, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom loft over at 1410 N Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a roof deck and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---
