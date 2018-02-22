REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Chicago, right now?

Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $2,200 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1 West Superior St. (River North)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1 West Superior St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

125 S Green St., #510a (Greektown)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo situated at 125 S Green St. It's also listed for $2,200 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

210 S Desplaines St., #1909 (West Loop)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 210 S Desplaines St. that's going for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

Building amenities include garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1901 South Calumet Ave., #2410 (Near South Side)




Next, check out this 825-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's located at 1901 South Calumet Ave. It's listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll have a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

175 E Delaware Pl., #5703 (Streeterville)



Located at 175 E Delaware Pl., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and French double doors.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703 (River North)




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

