What Will $2,200 Rent You In Lake View, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lake View?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood with a budget of $2,200 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

421 W Melrose St., #1b




Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 421 W Melrose St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, a fitness center and a doorman.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

3760 North Halsted St., #0521




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 3760 North Halsted St. (at W Grace St. & N Broadway St.). It's listed for $2,107 / month. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3631 N Halsted St., #412




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 3631 N Halsted St., which is going for $2,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and a balcony.

Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

