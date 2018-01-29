What will $2,200 rent you in River North, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings.
345 N LaSalle Dr., #1703
Listed at $2,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 345 N LaSalle Dr. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, carpeting and air conditioning.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
510 W Erie St., #1504
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 510 W Erie St. It's also listed for $2,200/month. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and storage space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
34 West Wolf Point Plz., #C
Here's a studio apartment at 34 West Wolf Point Plz., which is going for $2,151/month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a business center. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
770 North LaSalle Dr., #3110
Located at 770 North LaSalle Dr., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,102/month. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony, granite countertops, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a billiards room; Pets aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
