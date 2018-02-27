REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Boystown, Right Now?

Inside 740 West Addison St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Boystown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Boystown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

711 West Brompton Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 711 West Brompton Ave., is listed for $995 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

701 West Brompton Ave., #61




Here's a studio apartment at 701 West Brompton Ave., which is going for $1,020 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. (See the full listing here.)

635 West Roscoe St., #4a




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 635 West Roscoe St., is listed for $1,195 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a fireplace. Cats are welcome. The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. (See the listing here.)

639 West Roscoe St., #2T




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 639 West Roscoe St., which is also going for $1,195 / month. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats are welcome. (Check out the listing here.)

644 West Buckingham Pl.



Over at 644 West Buckingham Pl., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,195 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. (View the listing here.)

740 West Addison St., #W1




Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 740 West Addison St. It's being listed for $1,260 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Rush & Division, Right Now?
What Will $2,300 Rent You In Streeterville, Right Now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Chicago, explored
What Will $2,300 Rent You In Chicago, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at Longwood Manor bus stop
AP: Woman tells police she had baby after Steve Wynn raped her in Chicago
3 charged in Loop CTA tunnel robbery
Obama surprises crowd at public meeting about presidential center
York Road partially closed in Elmhurst for police activity
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
As opioid problem deepens, Chicago imports new top drug officer
Stepmother appears in court amid frantic search for missing boy
Show More
Top Dems ask for info on Chicago banker tied to Manafort
Illinois school district considers arming teachers
Volleyball coach hit with class-action lawsuit over sex abuse claims
Family of residents at 'deplorable' Dixmoor assisted-living facility demand answers
Lake Station City Hall collecting food, supplies for flooding victims
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos