What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?

7750 S. Muskegon Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chicago look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chicago via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3045 W. 63rd St., #200




Here's a studio apartment at 3045 W. 63rd St. in Marquette Park, which is going for $550/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

327 N. Pine Ave.




Then there's this 490-square-foot at 327 N. Pine Ave. in South Austin, listed at $575/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and generous cabinet space. Cats are permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

6951 S. Merrill Ave.




Here's a studio at 6951 S. Merrill Ave. in South Shore, which is going for $600/month.

In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

7750 S. Muskegon Ave.




Over at 7750 S. Muskegon Ave. in South Shore, there's this studio, also going for $600/month.

The building offers a business center and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, large windows and wooden cabinets. Cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)
