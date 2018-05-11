What's the cheapest rental available in Lincoln Park?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Lincoln Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Lincoln Park via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2119 N. Sedgwick St.
Listed at $850/month, this studio apartment, located at 2119 N. Sedgwick St., is 32.0 percent less than the $1,250/month median rent for a studio in Lincoln Park.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, look for carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a kitchenette and a ceiling fan. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
427 W. Belden Ave., #302nr
This studio apartment, situated at 427 W. Belden Ave., is listed for $970/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a spacious closet and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
429 W. Belden Ave., #B302
Here's a studio apartment at 429 W. Belden Ave., which, at 400-square-feet, is also going for $970/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, closet space and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
1215 W. Diversey Parkway, #1223
Then there's this apartment at 1215 W. Diversey Parkway, listed at $975/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Feline companions are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and bike storage.
660 W. Wrightwood Ave., #207
This studio apartment, situated at 660 W. Wrightwood Ave., is listed for $1,020/month for its 500-square-feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, high ceilings, closet space, a breakfast bar, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Building amenities include on-site laundry.
