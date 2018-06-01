REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

2600 N. Kimball Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Logan Square is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1742 N. Humboldt Blvd.




Listed at $850/month, this 375-square-foot studio, located at 1742 N. Humboldt Blvd., is 19.0 percent less than the $1,050/month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2536 N. Sawyer Ave.




Here's a studio at 2536 N. Sawyer Ave., which is going for $895/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a spacious closet, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and large windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry, outdoor space and an elevator. Pets are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

2600 N. Kimball Ave.




Listed at $995/month, this studio is located at 2600 N. Kimball Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and a bike room. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
