What's the cheapest rental available in North Center, right now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Center look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in North Center via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1911 West Larchmont Ave., #3A




Over at 1911 West Larchmont Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,225 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, storage space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (View the listing here.)

2152 West Fletcher St., #GDN



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2152 West Fletcher St. It's being listed for $1,250 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (Here's the full listing.)
