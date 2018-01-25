What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Sheffield & DePaul, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sheffield & DePaul via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
839 West Diversey Pkwy., #205
This studio apartment, situated at 839 West Diversey Pkwy., is listed for $1,155 / month. In the unit, you'll find central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry.
Feline companions are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1157 West Diversey Pkwy.
Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 1157 West Diversey Pkwy., listed at $1,225 / month.
In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, on-site laundry and ample natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the listing here.)
828 West Fullerton Ave.
Listed at $1,225 / month, this studio apartment is located at 828 West Fullerton Ave.
In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceilings fan and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (Here's the listing.)
2535 North Seminary Ave., #3
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2535 North Seminary Ave., is listed for $1,295 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, a breakfast bar and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)
901 West Diversey Pkwy.
Over at 901 West Diversey Pkwy., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,325 / month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher, exposed brick, a breakfast bar and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (View the listing here.)
915 West Montana St., #22
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 915 West Montana St. The building features assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
