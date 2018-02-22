REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Magnificent Mile, right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Magnificent Mile look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Magnificent Mile via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

780 North Michigan Ave., #26912




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 780 North Michigan Ave., is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, on-site laundry and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

210 E Chestnut St., #208



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 210 E Chestnut St. (at N Michigan Ave. & E Chestnut St.), which, at 896-square-feet, is going for $2,052 / month. The building offers a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

