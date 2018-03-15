REAL ESTATE

What's the most expensive residential rental available in Chicago?

152 W Huron St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're on the prowl for a new place or not, it can occasionally be amusing to check out a luxury real estate listing to see what kind of homes folks with some serious cash can afford. So what exactly does the top-end of Chicago's rental market look like these days -- and just how choice are the features one might find for these high prices?

We combed through local listings in Chicago via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most lavish listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

412 S Wells St., #8 (Loop)




Here's this fabulous apartment situated at 412 S Wells St. in the Loop. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. This palace is currently going for an inconceivable $15,000 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, a den and a study room. The building has assigned parking and an elevator. Pets too can live in this stately abode.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

152 W Huron St., #600 (River North)




Then, take a look at this humongous apartment located at 152 W Huron St. in River North. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a 3-bedroom rental in Chicago is about $2,000 / month, this palace is currently listed at an inconceivable $13,000 / month. Why so costly?

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, a chef's kitchen, a patio, ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has garage parking and an elevator. Pets too can share in this opulent mansion.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

10 E Delaware Pl., #27E (Rush & Division)




Next, check out this gigantic apartment over at 10 E Delaware Pl. in Rush & Division. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. This place is currently priced at $9,000 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, two walk-in closets, a balcony, a powder room and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management and a doorman.

Both cats and dogs are permitted in this luxurious residence.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2 W Delaware Pl., #2702 (Rush & Division)




And last, here's this spacious apartment located at 2 W Delaware Pl. in Rush & Division. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This chateau is currently listed at $8,900 / month. Why so pricey?

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a doorman and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted in this voluminous palace.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

