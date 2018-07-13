What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?

We examined local listings in Chicago via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most extravagant listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
401 N. Wabash Ave. (Near North)
First, there's this impressive apartment/condo/town-house located at 401 N. Wabash Ave. in the Near North. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it encompasses 3,102 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Chicago is approximately $2,395/month, this place is currently listed at an unbelievable $16,000/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, panoramic views, custom lighting, custom millwork, grass cloth wallpaper, motorized window treatments, a master suite with two walk-in closets and en-suite bathroom, dual vanities, a separate shower, an oversized tub, a chef's kitchen with granite countertops, Wolf, Miele and Subzero stainless steel appliances, and a separate laundry room. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, an indoor pool, valet service, room service and round-the-clock management and door people. Inhabiting this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
77 E. Walton St., #24B (Streeterville)
Then, there's this gigantic apartment located at 77 E. Walton St., #24B in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This stately home is currently priced at a staggering $15,000/month. What makes it so pricey?
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, room service and extra storage. In the condo, you can expect an open floor plan, hardwood, tile and carpet floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, master bedroom with walk-in closet, a chef kitchen with granite countertops, Snaidero cabinetry, Subzero, Miele and Wolf appliances, a library and media room, motorized window shades and a Lutron lighting system. Canines too can live in this sumptuous villa; no felines.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1201 N. LaSalle Drive, #3503 (Old Town)
Next, check out this spacious apartment situated at 1201 N. LaSalle Drive, #3503 in Old Town. It has a whopping four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Chicago is roughly $3,200/month, this rental is currently priced at a shocking $13,370/month.
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a business center, a residents lounge, a demonstration kitchen, coffee bar, electronic access, long dog run, secured access and extra storage space. In the condo, you can expect a walk-in closet, central heating and air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, double vanities, separate bath and shower and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views. Pet owners, rejoice: Both cats and dogs are welcome in this sumptuous residence.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
