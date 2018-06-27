Wiener's Circle could be leaving Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Wiener's Circle hot dog stand could be leaving Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood after 36 years.
The landlord has hired a broker to sell the property on Clark Street, along with an apartment building next door.
The broker says there's a big demand for apartments in the affluent neighborhood.
The co-owner wouldn't comment on a possible sale, but said "we look forward to continuing to serve the best char dog in the country."