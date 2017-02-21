WINDY CITY LIVE

Author Reza Aslan explores world religions in CNN series 'Believer'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Reza Aslan's CNN series "Believer" starts March 5. (WLS)

CNN host and author Reza Aslan stopped by to tell us about his new spiritual travel series "Believer."

"Believer" is a documentary series that follows Aslan as he experiences various religious traditions all over the world. Instead of just observing, Aslan immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring 6 religions: Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii.

"Believer" premieres March 5 on CNN.
Related Topics:
religionWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Young Scientists of Naperville show off science skills
Know the Show to Go
'Man Up!' panel explains why men do certain things
Is this Beyonce's Grammy shade?
More Windy City LIVE
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of 'Hail Mary'
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say
Active shooter reported at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart amid child sex storm
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
Show More
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Police: Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
5 killed, including 4 American tourists, in Australian plane crash
CPD expanding use of tech tools to South, West sides
More Video