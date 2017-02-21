WINDY CITY LIVE

Author Reza Aslan explores world religions on with CNN series 'Believer'

CNN host and author Reza Aslan stopped by to tell us about his new spiritual travel series "Believer."

"Believer" is a documentary series that follows Aslan as he experiences various religious traditions all over the world. Instead of just observing, Aslan immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring 6 religions: Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii.

"Believer" premieres March 5 on CNN.
Related Topics:
religionWindy City LIVE
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Young Scientists of Naperville show off science skills
Know the Show to Go
'Man Up!' panel explains why men do certain things
Is this Beyonce's Grammy shade?
More Windy City LIVE
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of 'Hail Mary'
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Drew Peterson moved to Joliet, in federal custody, sources say
Boy, 14, faces charges in severe beating of South Elgin classmate
Starbucks customer orders 19-ingredient drink
Neurosurgeon sentenced to life for maiming patients
New Trier High employee charged with stealing over $10K
3 in custody after 5-hour standoff at Jeffery Manor home
Teens charged in stabbing deaths of 2 disabled men
Show More
Couple's disappearance remains mystery after 12 years
Burger King, Tim Hortons parent to buy Popeyes for $1.8B
CPD: 5 killed, 32 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Chicago
Court approves extradition of Ukrainian oligarch to Chicago
Police investigating NW Side car dealership break-in
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Dad gives daughter epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
More Photos