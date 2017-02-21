Author Reza Aslan explores world religions on with CNN series 'Believer'

CNN host and author Reza Aslan stopped by to tell us about his new spiritual travel series "Believer.""Believer" is a documentary series that follows Aslan as he experiences various religious traditions all over the world. Instead of just observing, Aslan immerses himself in customs and faith rituals around the globe, exploring 6 religions: Ultra-Orthodox Judaism in Israel, Scientology in the U.S., Hindu asceticism in India, Vodou in Haiti, Santa Muerte in Mexico, and an apocalyptic doomsday cult in Hawaii."Believer" premieres March 5 on CNN.