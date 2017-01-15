  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cardinal Blase Cupich talked about the new film 'Silence.' (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich participated in a discussion Sunday following a screening of the controversial Martin Scorsese film "Silence."

The movie tells the story of two Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in the 17th century at a time when the church was under intense persecution. They are confronted by a Buddhist society and forced to renounce their Christian religion.

Cupich said the film offers thought-provoking lessons.

"When we convince ourselves we have all of the answers or that we can sit in judgment of others who are different than ourselves, that is very dangerous," Cupich said.

The movie screening was held at the Music Box Theater in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. A sold-out crowd filled the 750 seats and the big attraction was the discussion after the film with the Cardinal.

The discussion drew parallels with current events, the election of a new president and the fear among some religious groups, such as Muslims.

"When we become afraid of each other because we are different, we lose our soul," Cupich said.

The cardinal said the movie is also a strong expression of religious faith -- a message that resonated with many in the audience.
Related Topics:
religionmoviecatholic churchblase cupichLakeview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of 'Hail Mary'
Cardinal Cupich leads Christmas Mass at Holy Name
Chabad of Bucktown celebrates Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain could impact Monday morning commute
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park
Show More
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
Queen of 2017 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade crowned
Facebook to begin warning users of fake news before German election
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
More News
Top Video
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
Newsviews: What are Donald Trump's priorities?
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Daily Herald: Cubs Convention and season outlook
More Video