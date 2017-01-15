Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich participated in a discussion Sunday following a screening of the controversial Martin Scorsese film "Silence."The movie tells the story of two Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in the 17th century at a time when the church was under intense persecution. They are confronted by a Buddhist society and forced to renounce their Christian religion.Cupich said the film offers thought-provoking lessons."When we convince ourselves we have all of the answers or that we can sit in judgment of others who are different than ourselves, that is very dangerous," Cupich said.The movie screening was held at the Music Box Theater in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. A sold-out crowd filled the 750 seats and the big attraction was the discussion after the film with the Cardinal.The discussion drew parallels with current events, the election of a new president and the fear among some religious groups, such as Muslims."When we become afraid of each other because we are different, we lose our soul," Cupich said.The cardinal said the movie is also a strong expression of religious faith -- a message that resonated with many in the audience.