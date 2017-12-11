Catholics celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --Hundreds of thousands of people continued to gather Monday in northwest suburban Des Plaines to take part in the annual feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Catholics started to visit the shrine on River Road on Sunday many laid flowers at the altar, the feet of the image of the woman they consider the blessed mother.
The Des Plaines shrine is the only place in the United States where the believers can offer prayers and leave flowers for Our Lady of Guadalupe, or the Virgin Mary.
More than 300,000 pilgrims are expected to make the holy pilgrimage by Tuesday, when the shrine will be covered with thousands of bouquets of flowers and lit up with hundreds of votive candles.
Many pilgrims will walk dozens of miles or more, a sacrifice they willingly make for their faith.
"We witness the extremes people will go to show that faith," Fr. Esequiel Sanchez, the church rector.
In some cases, the pilgrims come to pray and ask for help. Others want to say "thank you" for prayers they believe were answered.
Hilda Ramirez, who visited the shrine on Monday, is grateful because she believes her prayers for her 8-year-old son, who had Stage 4 cancer, were answered, despite the prognosis from doctors.
"Zero chances of surviving, to relapse, 40 tumors on his lungs, he lost his left kidney. And thanks to her, he's still here," Ramirez said.