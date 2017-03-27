Father Dan Mallette dead at 85

CHICAGO (WLS) --Retired Chicago priest Dan Mallette has died at age 85, according to friends.
Friends said Mallette had been hospitalized for about two weeks at Little Company of Mary Hospital for breathing issues which then developed into pneumonia. He died Sunday night.
Mallette retired as priest of St. Margaret of Scotland in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood in 2012 and moved to Oak Lawn. He moved back to Chicago only a few months ago, his friends said.
In 2011, Father Mallette was viciously beaten and robbed in the rectory where he lived. In 2014, Jerrell Harris was charged in connection with the attack.
Father Mallette's wake will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish on South Vincennes Avenue.