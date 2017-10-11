CATHOLIC CHURCH

Indiana girl banned from wearing pantsuit to First Communion

By
ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) --
An Indiana girl who was banned from wearing a pantsuit to her First Holy Communion is getting support after her mom's Facebook post has gone viral.

The mother of Cady Mansell, 9, said her daughter planned to wear a white pantsuit to receive the Roman Catholic sacrament last month at St. John the Evangelist Parish in St. John, Indiana. But when the day arrived, Cady was not allowed to wear pants because the church required a dress.

Not only did Cady miss her First Holy Communion, the Mansell family said they've decided to leave the church and move to a different one in Crown Point.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for St. John the Evangelist released a statement, emphasizing that this was only a dress code issue, nothing more.

"St. John the Evangelist uniformly enforces dress codes at our parish school and for religious rites," the statement said. "We often have requests for exceptions to the dress code, ranging from sneakers to the color of one's shirt; thus, we have consistently chosen to adhere to the dress code rather than allowing a myriad of exceptions to it."

Cady's mother, Chris Mansell, said in her Facebook posts that Cady's pants weren't the only issue. She said the priest at St. John the Evangelist made comments about their parenting and, ultimately, that's the reason the family decided to leave the church.

Eyewitness News has asked to interview the priest at St. John the Evangelist. A church spokeswoman says that request is being forwarded to the priest.

The family plans to talk to ABC7's Stacey Baca Wednesday afternoon. We'll have more on our news at 5 p.m.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
