Mark Wahlberg joins Cardinal Cupich at event promoting church

Mark Wahlberg is famous for his movies and music, but in Chicago he teamed up with Cardinal Cupich on a mission to attract more young people to the church. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mark Wahlberg is famous for his movies, music and commercials, but in Chicago tonight he teamed up with Cardinal Blase Cupich on a mission to attract more young people to the Catholic Church.

They're unexpected partners: A one-time gang member turned Oscar-nominated actor and Chicago's Cardinal Cupich. Friday night they got together for an event at UIC Pavilion.

Wahlberg was one of the world's highest paid actors last year. He said his faith has made the impossible possible in his life. He was a gang member 30 years ago and convicted of assault at the age of 16.

"When I heard the jail doors close behind me I started praying right away," he said.

Wahlberg said for him redemption is something he works on every day.

"It's a process," Wahlberg said.

Cardinal Cupich said they expect to have more than 10,000 young people take part in this re-encounter event, which continues Saturday. He said the Pope will put out a message to young people this weekend.

Young teens and young adults on hand Friday night were enthusiastic about their faith. Many of them also said Wahlberg was a reason to attend, but they are also hoping to reconnect with the Roman Catholic Church.
