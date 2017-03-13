  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

More JCCs targeted by threats Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Various Jewish community centers across the country were targeted by threats on Sunday.

Some Chicago Jewish community centers were among those that received threats.

There was no specific or direct threat to any specific location, but some JCCs received the threats by email.

The email threat referenced purim, the Jewish festival that was celebrated Saturday night and Sunday.

Authorities were able to secure the building at one Chicago location and events went forward without interruption.
Related Topics:
religionjewishChicagoHyde Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Muslim family files lawsuit after being kicked off United flight at O'Hare
Author Reza Aslan explores world religions in CNN series 'Believer'
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Snow blankets Chicago area with more coming Monday night
Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill
3 found dead in car in Auburn Gresham
1 shot, 1 run over in gang fight at Bedford Park Walmart, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fake animal control officers stealing dogs, police say
Wife of Congressman Bobby Rush dies
5 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Show More
Dear DOJ: Chicago U.S. attorney leaves letter on way out door
Owner: Servers ready to 'build a wall around the restaurant,' some Hispanics never tip
Suspect dies in chase that began over expired inspection sticker
Rep. Gutierrez handcuffed for refusing to leave ICE office
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
More Photos