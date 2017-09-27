New Book "Guidelines For A Master" by Reverend Dr. Derrick B. Wells

Dr. Derrick B. Wells, CEO and Senior Minister at Christ Universal Temple for Better Living co-wrote a book titled " Guidelines for a Master: 12 Steps to an Extremely Happy Life" which gives you the steps to find your own personal happy in life.
Dr. Wells visits WCL to talk about the keys that will help you get to be the best you can be, and how to let go of the things that are holding you back.
To find out more about Dr. Wells and Christ Universal Temple, visit their website:
https://cutemple.org
To order "Guidelines For A Master" click here
Find Christ Universal Temple on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/CUTemple/
Follow them on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/cutemple
Related Topics:
religionWindy City LIVEbooks
religionWindy City LIVEbooks